DMRC begins construction of 12.377km Inderlok-Indraprastha underground line
Big update for Delhi commuters: DMRC has kicked off construction on the Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor, a fully underground 12.377-kilometer stretch with 10 stations.
This new line is set to link seven metro routes, making it way easier to get around Central Delhi and reach hotspots like New Delhi Railway Station, India Gate, and Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Key interchange stations and Magenta extension
The corridor will have several key interchange stations, so hopping between lines gets simpler.
Red and Green Lines meet at Inderlok, Magenta joins at Nabi Karim, Yellow and Airport Express connect at New Delhi station, while Violet Line at Delhi Gate and Blue Line at Indraprastha.
Plus, the Magenta Line is getting extended up to Inderlok, making your NCR travels smoother whether you're heading to college, work, or just out with friends.