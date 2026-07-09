DMRC begins construction of 12.377km Inderlok-Indraprastha underground line

Key interchange stations and Magenta extension

The corridor will have several key interchange stations, so hopping between lines gets simpler.

Red and Green Lines meet at Inderlok, Magenta joins at Nabi Karim, Yellow and Airport Express connect at New Delhi station, while Violet Line at Delhi Gate and Blue Line at Indraprastha.

Plus, the Magenta Line is getting extended up to Inderlok, making your NCR travels smoother whether you're heading to college, work, or just out with friends.