DMRC shuts 16 metro stations as CJP protest continues

The CJP's protest is a continuation of their "Sansad Chalo" march to Parliament on Monday, which witnessed clashes between demonstrators and police near Parliament.

The party is demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

"We will not leave Jantar Mantar until Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said.