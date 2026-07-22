DMRC shuts 16 metro stations as CJP protest continues
What's the story
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suspended services at 16 metro stations till further instructions due to security concerns. However, the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. The decision comes as the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar enters its third day. The affected stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, and Mandi House, among others.
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Check list here
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2026
Below mentioned Metro stations have been closed till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
5.…
Ongoing protest
CJP's protest a continuation of 'Sansad Chalo' march
The CJP's protest is a continuation of their "Sansad Chalo" march to Parliament on Monday, which witnessed clashes between demonstrators and police near Parliament.
The party is demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
"We will not leave Jantar Mantar until Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said.
Additional protest
Opposition MPs to stage protest outside Parliament
Backing the students, opposition MPs also staged a protest outside Parliament wearing black outfits.
Congress MP Pawan Khera told ANI that all opposition MPs are wearing black as a mark of "protest against what they have done to the students of this country in the capital city of Delhi, protest against the insistence on Dharmendra Pradhan continuing on his position, protest against the way this Government has responded to the students' unrest."