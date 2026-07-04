DMRC to start audio ads on Delhi Metro's 4 lines
Delhi Metro is about to start playing audio ads on its Red, Yellow, Blue, and Magenta lines.
These ads will only pop up in the quiet moments between regular announcements, so your important info and safety messages won't get interrupted.
It is the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)'s way of earning some extra cash without making your commute more chaotic.
DMRC offers agencies 15% ad revenue
DMRC is inviting agencies to handle and sell ad slots: each line gets six trains with a set number of seconds for ads (Red has the most at 721 seconds).
Agencies keep 15% of ad revenue while DMRC takes the rest.
Up to 5% of ad time goes to social or corporate social responsibility (CSR) messages sponsored by DMRC.
The corporation promises that volume and frequency will stick to international metro standards, keeping things comfortable for riders.