DMRC to start audio ads on Delhi Metro's 4 lines

DMRC offers agencies 15% ad revenue

DMRC is inviting agencies to handle and sell ad slots: each line gets six trains with a set number of seconds for ads (Red has the most at 721 seconds).

Agencies keep 15% of ad revenue while DMRC takes the rest.

Up to 5% of ad time goes to social or corporate social responsibility (CSR) messages sponsored by DMRC.

The corporation promises that volume and frequency will stick to international metro standards, keeping things comfortable for riders.