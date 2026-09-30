DNA links Kuldeep and Sandeep to Kashmere Gate victim
India
Big update in the Kashmere Gate bus gang rape case: Forensic tests have directly linked the two accused, Kuldeep and Sandeep, to the minor victim.
The charge sheet filed this month says their DNA matched samples from the victim's clothes and from inside the bus, evidence confirmed by experts at the Forensic Science Lab.
Kashmere Gate bus safety lapses found
The incident happened on August 4, when the victim boarded a bus at Pari Chowk thinking it was heading to Noida.
Investigators pulled together statements from 51 witnesses and CCTV footage tracing her journey.
They also found serious safety lapses: the bus' CCTV camera was not functioning, multiple traffic violations, and a crew hired without any police checks.
All this evidence has made the prosecution's case even stronger.