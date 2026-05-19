DND-Faridabad-Sohna highway connecting 6 NCR cities to Noida International Airport

Pillarless arch bridge and sustainability measures

This highway aims to take pressure off jam-packed routes like NH-44 and Dhaula Kuan by offering a faster alternative for airport travelers.

It also features the first modern network arch bridge in Delhi-NCR, built without pillars so water keeps flowing, and uses eco-friendly materials from local landfills.

With noise barriers and lots of greenery planned, it's set to be both efficient and sustainable when finished.