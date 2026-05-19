DND-Faridabad-Sohna highway connecting 6 NCR cities to Noida International Airport
Delhi-NCR is getting a major upgrade with the DND-Faridabad-Sohna Access Controlled Highway, a six-lane, 59-kilometer road being developed at an estimated cost of ₹4,463 crore.
This new corridor is expected to directly connect Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sohna straight to Noida International Airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
It's part of a huge push to cut down travel times and make moving around the region way easier.
Pillarless arch bridge and sustainability measures
This highway aims to take pressure off jam-packed routes like NH-44 and Dhaula Kuan by offering a faster alternative for airport travelers.
It also features the first modern network arch bridge in Delhi-NCR, built without pillars so water keeps flowing, and uses eco-friendly materials from local landfills.
With noise barriers and lots of greenery planned, it's set to be both efficient and sustainable when finished.