DND-Faridabad-Sohna highway could cut Delhi Faridabad travel to 20 minutes
Good news for commuters: Delhi and Faridabad could be just 20 minutes apart once the completed Delhi-Faridabad section of the DND-Faridabad-Sohna access-controlled highway becomes operational, thanks to the newly finished Delhi-Faridabad section of the DND-Faridabad-Sohna access-controlled highway.
Haryana PWD Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa shared the update during his inspection.
This highway is part of a larger 59-km corridor built under Bharatmala Pariyojana, with a hefty price tag of ₹4,463 crore.
Includes 140m network arch bridge
This stretch links up Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Gurugram, Sohna, and Ghaziabad, and even gives direct access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Noida International Airport at Jewar (with that extension coming soon).
The project includes a standout 140-meter Network Arch Bridge designed to handle earthquakes.
Plus, it's got sustainability covered: approximately 2 lakh metric tons of inert material from the bio-mining of the Okhla and Ghazipur landfills were used in road construction, along with noise barriers and lots of greenery planted along the route.