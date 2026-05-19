DND-Faridabad-Sohna highway could cut Delhi Faridabad travel to 20 minutes

Includes 140m network arch bridge

This stretch links up Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Gurugram, Sohna, and Ghaziabad, and even gives direct access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Noida International Airport at Jewar (with that extension coming soon).

The project includes a standout 140-meter Network Arch Bridge designed to handle earthquakes.

Plus, it's got sustainability covered: approximately 2 lakh metric tons of inert material from the bio-mining of the Okhla and Ghazipur landfills were used in road construction, along with noise barriers and lots of greenery planted along the route.