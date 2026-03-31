Dnyaneshwar Kokate found dead in Maharashtra, note blames girlfriend's family
India
A 23-year-old man named Dnyaneshwar Kokate was found dead at a tire shop in Maharashtra.
In his note, he said his girlfriend's family pushed him to this step: they allegedly beat him up and publicly called him a thief.
Mother alleges assault by girlfriend's family
Kokate's mother told police that the girlfriend's family called him for a meeting, tied him to a tree, took away his phone and vehicle, and assaulted him.
They also threatened to harm his parents.
Police have registered a case against those accused, while Kokate's mother is demanding justice and strict action against the accused.