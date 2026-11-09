Doctor Johnson K Varghese seeks anticipatory bail after rape allegation
India
Dr. Johnson K Varghese, a well-known doctor from Kochi, has asked for anticipatory bail after being accused of rape by a 50-year-old woman.
He insists the allegations are fake and claims he is being targeted in an extortion plot.
Doctor alleges 3 cr extortion
Varghese says the accusations came after he refused to pay ₹3 crore and claimed to possess WhatsApp messages showing earlier money demands.
He also alleges that an actor linked to the complainant helped set him up, leading to an assault and blackmail attempt involving the actor and 12 people.
Meanwhile, two actors connected to the case have been taken into custody as police look into both sides' stories.