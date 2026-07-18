Wangchuk's potassium levels normal, claims doctor amid hospital spat

Dr Dighe claimed that he had taken Wangchuk's blood sample at 3:00pm on Friday and found normal potassium levels.

He alleged that hospital authorities were not providing reports to Wangchuk's wife, which he found suspicious.

"I asked them why they have kept him here, we were told that he is showing potassium deficiency," Dr Dighe said.

He also said Wangchuk's wife requested his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital for transfer to another facility.