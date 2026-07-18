Wangchuk's potassium levels normal, claims doctor amid hospital spat
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after a 20-day hunger strike. He was brought in by the Delhi Police with complaints of generalized weakness. The hospital said he showed signs of dehydration and had low serum potassium levels. However, Wangchuk's personal physician, Dr. Nitin Dighe, questioned this diagnosis, alleging a lack of transparency in his medical care.
Medical controversy
Hospital not providing reports to Wangchuk's wife: Physician
Dr Dighe claimed that he had taken Wangchuk's blood sample at 3:00pm on Friday and found normal potassium levels.
He alleged that hospital authorities were not providing reports to Wangchuk's wife, which he found suspicious.
"I asked them why they have kept him here, we were told that he is showing potassium deficiency," Dr Dighe said.
He also said Wangchuk's wife requested his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital for transfer to another facility.
Protest and health
HC monitoring Wangchuk's condition
Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. He had not consumed any solid food during this period.
On Friday night, he said he would continue his fast despite deteriorating health, claiming to have "lost 20% of my body."
The Delhi High Court is monitoring his medical condition and has directed regular health assessments and appropriate medical intervention.