Investigators say land agent Rahul Patil called Dr. Teli out to talk about a commission payment, but things escalated and Patil allegedly attacked Teli with a sharp weapon and killed him, while his employee, Sanjay Bhil, allegedly helped dump the body in the dam.

The suspects tried to cover up the crime by dumping the body in the dam, but police tracked them down using phone records and vehicle clues.

Rahul Patil and Sanjay Bhil were arrested, while Dr. Teli's family is demanding the strictest punishment for those involved.