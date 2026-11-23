Doctor Sanjay Teli found dead amid 1.25cr land dispute
Dr Sanjay Teli was found dead in a sack in Bahula Dam in Jalgaon district after being missing for days.
Police believe his murder is tied to a heated dispute over a ₹1.25 crore land deal in Goradkheda village: a deal where Teli's family members have claimed had already paid ₹80 lakh to the accused as part of the land deal.
Rahul Patil and Sanjay Bhil arrested
Investigators say land agent Rahul Patil called Dr. Teli out to talk about a commission payment, but things escalated and Patil allegedly attacked Teli with a sharp weapon and killed him, while his employee, Sanjay Bhil, allegedly helped dump the body in the dam.
The suspects tried to cover up the crime by dumping the body in the dam, but police tracked them down using phone records and vehicle clues.
Rahul Patil and Sanjay Bhil were arrested, while Dr. Teli's family is demanding the strictest punishment for those involved.