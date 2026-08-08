Doctors and nurses at Sasaram Sadar Hospital use phone torches
India
A sudden power cut hit the emergency ward at Sadar Hospital in Sasaram, Bihar, on Wednesday, leaving doctors and nurses treating patients with just their mobile-phone torches.
The incident has people questioning how prepared hospitals really are for unexpected situations, especially since this one had backup generators and a dedicated transformer.
Officials probe Sasaram hospital backup systems
District Magistrate Deepak Kumar Mishra said the outage lasted about two minutes due to a tripped circuit breaker.
After videos of the blackout spread online, officials launched an inquiry to check if the hospital's backup systems actually worked and promised action based on what they find.