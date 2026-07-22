Doctors at Delhi's Jantar Mantar provide on site care
India
Doctors volunteering at the Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi are providing much-needed medical care right where it's needed.
With injuries, dehydration, and fevers on the rise due to clashes and tough weather, many protesters are choosing on-site help so they can stick with the movement instead of heading to hospitals.
Specialists support protesters medically and emotionally
These teams, made up of specialists from groups like the Five Rivers Heart Association, are working in shifts with ambulances and first aid kits.
Protesters say they're grateful not just for quick treatment but also for the emotional support.
Many volunteers see this as their duty, since improving medical education is exactly what these protests are about.