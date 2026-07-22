Doctors confirm trainee IPS M Uday Krishna Reddy not poisoned
M Uday Krishna Reddy, a trainee Indian Police Service officer (IPS) in Hyderabad, was rushed to the hospital on July 20 after what looked like a suicide attempt.
Doctors have now confirmed he did not take any poison. Turns out, he collapsed because of drinking too much alcohol on an empty stomach.
This all comes after Reddy was accused of sexually harassing a fellow probationer at the police academy.
Reddy in ICU, police found note
Reddy is awake and recovering in the intensive care unit (ICU), with doctors hoping he can go home as soon as Wednesday if things stay stable.
Police found a note that hinted at relationship drama and outside pressure, but after waking up, Reddy said he does not remember writing the note.
The investigation is still ongoing and legal action will depend on what turns up next.