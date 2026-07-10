Dodla Venkatesh allegedly posted fake wedding posters in Siddipet
India
In Telangana's Siddipet district, a 29-year-old travel agency owner, Dodla Venkatesh, tried to ruin a woman's wedding by putting up fake posters about her.
Upset over her marriage plans, he and five friends spread false claims in two villages on July 7, hoping to damage her reputation.
Siddipet police identify suspects, seize evidence
After the posters started circulating among villagers, the woman's family filed a complaint.
Police checked CCTV footage and quickly identified Venkatesh and his group, who allegedly confessed to their involvement.
Officers seized their phones, the car used in the crime, and the printed posters.
Legal action is underway for harassment and defamation under new laws, with authorities warning others not to share or print such content.