Dombivli: 5 residents injured in fire that gutted 30 bikes
Early Sunday morning, a fire broke out in the basement parking of Raja Apartment in Dombivli (East), injuring five residents and destroying nearly 30 two-wheelers.
The fire brigade arrived quickly and got things under control within half an hour, but smoke spread fast, with many occupants waking up in panic and rushing downstairs.
Details of probe, operational info
The injured—Suman Rawat (44), Geeta Sawant (45), and three others—were taken to Shastri Nagar Hospital. Two have already been discharged after basic care; the rest are still recovering.
Officials think the fire started from an electric bike's short circuit, though they're also checking if something like a tossed cigarette could be to blame.
Chief Fire Officer Namdeo Chaudhari said the quick response helped avoid something much worse and gave operational details.