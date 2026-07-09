Dombivli corporator Ramesh Mhatre arrested over alleged hospital staff assault
India
In Dombivli, Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested after CCTV footage allegedly showed him and his supporters assaulting doctors and nurses at Shastri Nagar Hospital.
The clash started when staff suggested transferring a pregnant patient because there were no NICU beds available.
Doctors and nurses report abuse
Doctors and nurses reported both verbal and physical abuse, which disrupted hospital work.
MLA Sanjay Gaikwad defended Mhatre as acting out of "in anger it happened unintentionally," while Dr. Shrikant Shinde said strict action would be taken.
Sadly, violence against healthcare workers is common in India: a recent study found over 80% of doctors have faced or witnessed it, but legal action rarely follows.