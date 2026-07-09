Dombivli corporator Ramesh Mhatre arrested over alleged hospital staff assault

Doctors and nurses report abuse

Doctors and nurses reported both verbal and physical abuse, which disrupted hospital work.

MLA Sanjay Gaikwad defended Mhatre as acting out of "in anger it happened unintentionally," while Dr. Shrikant Shinde said strict action would be taken.

Sadly, violence against healthcare workers is common in India: a recent study found over 80% of doctors have faced or witnessed it, but legal action rarely follows.