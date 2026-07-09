Dombivli hospital denies doctor resignation after alleged Ramesh Mhatre attack
Rumors were flying that a Dombivli doctor quit after being assaulted by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, but the hospital says that's not true: no resignation letter was given.
The incident, reported on July 9, involved Mhatre and his group allegedly attacking several staff members, including a woman doctor.
This sparked protests from health care workers across Kalyan-Dombivli, who paused routine services and demanded better protection.
Police arrest Ramesh Mhatre after protests
Police first arrested three people linked to the attack, but didn't detain Mhatre right away, even though he was named in the FIR, which only fueled more outrage.
After growing protests, police finally arrested him.
Mhatre has denied attacking the woman doctor, saying the CCTV footage was misunderstood and calling the woman doctor "like a daughter."