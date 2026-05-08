Domestic and international fares jump 40% to 50% this year

Indians favor short-haul, domestic hill stations

With long-haul flights getting expensive, more Indian travelers are picking short-haul spots like Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia (where fares are up just 5% to 12%).

Hill stations at home—think Coorg and Nainital—are also seeing a rush in bookings.

Despite higher prices all around, summer travel demand is actually 20% to 25% higher than usual.

Even as airlines like IndiGo cut some international flights to manage costs, people seem determined not to let pricey tickets ground their vacation plans.