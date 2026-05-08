Domestic and international fares jump 40% to 50% this year
Flight prices on major domestic and international routes have jumped 40% to 50% this year, thanks to pricier jet fuel, airspace issues from the Iran conflict, and fewer available seats.
Some routes (like Delhi to Leh) are up a whopping 74%, while trips to Srinagar and Shimla aren't far behind.
Internationally, London and Paris flights are now more than 50% more expensive.
Indians favor short-haul, domestic hill stations
With long-haul flights getting expensive, more Indian travelers are picking short-haul spots like Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia (where fares are up just 5% to 12%).
Hill stations at home—think Coorg and Nainital—are also seeing a rush in bookings.
Despite higher prices all around, summer travel demand is actually 20% to 25% higher than usual.
Even as airlines like IndiGo cut some international flights to manage costs, people seem determined not to let pricey tickets ground their vacation plans.