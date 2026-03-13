Domestic LPG production has increased by 30%: Centre 

Domestic production of LPG has increased by 30% as of Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, said. "Compared to March 5th, our refineries are currently producing 30% more LPG," she said. She said an uninterrupted supply to domestic households has been ensured. Similarly, LPG supplies are also being provided to hospitals and educational institutions.

Commercial Refineries currently operating at 100% capacity She urged citizens not to give credence to rumors and to avoid panic buying, adding that no dry-out has been reported at any of the 25,000 distributors. Furthermore, petrol and diesel are available in adequate quantities at all petrol pumps, she added. "We possess a refining capacity of 258 million metric tons....All our refineries are currently operating at 100% capacity or higher."

Rumors What she said on commercial cylinders Regarding commercial cylinders, she said they have been placed at the disposal of the state governments to facilitate priority distribution. "We are requesting the State Governments to determine the priority criteria and ensure that these commercial cylinders effectively reach the intended consumers," Sharma said.

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Twitter Post Supply of PNG, CNG ensured #WATCH | Delhi: Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, says, "As far as crude oil is concerned, we possess a refining capacity of 258 million metric tons. We are self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel;… pic.twitter.com/0t8hUXUjWL — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2026

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