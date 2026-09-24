'Don't care if you die': Burned bus driver told passengers
What's the story
Nine people were killed after a double-decker tourist bus from Delhi to Mahoba caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday night. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire started from a blast in the air conditioning system. This explosion is believed to have ignited the engine oil, causing the flames to spread rapidly. The FIR now shows that before the fire, passengers told the driver about a burning smell and alerted the driver and conductor.
Ignored alarms
Driver's shocking response to passenger complaints
However, they were dismissed and told to stay quiet as the crew continued to smoke.
According to the complaint, the driver also said that such a smell was common on the bus.
Despite repeated requests, the driver did not carry out any checks and continued smoking. A few minutes later, flames erupted from the front end of the bus.
When the panicked passengers starting screaming, the driver reportedly told them, "I don't care if you die, I won't stop."
Casualties reported
Survivor recounts her terrifying escape from burning bus
The fire spread quickly, engulfing the bus in flames and thick smoke. Nine of the 35 passengers were killed in the incident, while several others suffered injuries.
An investigation into the incident revealed that the Bihar-registered bus had over 60 traffic rule violations, with over ₹1.7 lakh in unpaid fines. The last fine was issued on August 19 for a violation in Delhi's Mayur Vihar.
Police have since arrested the driver and cleaner.
Official response
PM, UP CM announce compensation for victims' families
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of those who died. He also announced ₹50,000 for injured victims.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced similar compensation and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for those injured.