'Don't care if you die': Burned bus driver told passengers 

However, they were dismissed and told to stay quiet as the crew continued to smoke.

According to the complaint, the driver also said that such a smell was common on the bus.

Despite repeated requests, the driver did not carry out any checks and continued smoking. A few minutes later, flames erupted from the front end of the bus.

When the panicked passengers starting screaming, the driver reportedly told them, "I don't care if you die, I won't stop."