'Don't fall for...': India warns tourists in Malaysia
What's the story
The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur has issued a warning to Indian nationals visiting Malaysia on a 30-day visa-free entry. The commission noted a "noticeable increase" in Indians misusing the facility for employment purposes, lured by unscrupulous agents promising jobs. Such actions, it said, can lead to overstaying, illegal immigration status, exploitation, detention and legal action under Malaysian immigration rules.
Employment restrictions
Tourist visa can't be converted into work permit: High Commission
The High Commission has clarified that the 30-day visa-free facility is strictly for tourism and social visits. It does not allow employment in Malaysia.
Indian nationals intending to work in Malaysia must obtain a valid work permit or Visa with Reference (VDR) before their travel.
The advisory specifically warns against agents who mislead prospective workers into believing that a tourist visa can be converted into a work permit after arrival.
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⚠️ Advisory for Indian Nationals Travelling to Malaysia pic.twitter.com/d0GU4el8iK— India in Malaysia (@hcikl) September 22, 2026
Travel preparations
Advisory for genuine tourists
For genuine tourists, the High Commission has advised carrying valid and verifiable documents such as a confirmed return ticket and hotel booking details.
They should also submit the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online at least three days before arrival.
Passports must be valid for at least six months to avoid immigration-related issues.
Visa conditions
Visa waiver for Indian travelers until December 31, 2026
Malaysia currently allows Indian passport holders to enter without a visa for up to 30 days.
The visa waiver is valid until December 31, 2026, but is limited to tourism, social visits, transit, and business purposes.
Employment-related entries require prior approval through a VDR.
The Malaysian Expatriate Services Division has also clarified that the visa exemption does not cover employment-related passes like Employment Pass or Professional Visit Pass.