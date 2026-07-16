Don't introduce third language in Class-9: SC judge tells Centre 

Although the validity of the CBSE language policy wasn't directly challenged in this case, Justice Nagarathna questioned its timing.

"Ninth standard is stressful. Why do you introduce a new language in 9th? You introduce it in 6th," she said.

The CBSE's three-language policy is currently being challenged in separate PILs before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench had refused to stay the implementation of the policy and posted the matter for hearing next week.