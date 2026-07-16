Don't introduce third language in Class-9: SC judge tells Centre
What's the story
Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna has raised concerns over the introduction of a third language in Class IX under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum. She said this policy adds unnecessary stress on students preparing for board examinations. Her remarks came during a hearing on Tamil Nadu's appeal against a Madras High Court direction to set up Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), which follows the three-language policy, in every district of the state.
Policy critique
Justice Nagarathna questioned timing of language policy
Although the validity of the CBSE language policy wasn't directly challenged in this case, Justice Nagarathna questioned its timing.
"Ninth standard is stressful. Why do you introduce a new language in 9th? You introduce it in 6th," she said.
The CBSE's three-language policy is currently being challenged in separate PILs before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench had refused to stay the implementation of the policy and posted the matter for hearing next week.
Academic insight
Judge suggested starting new language in Class VI instead
Addressing the Union government, Justice Nagarathna said, "Please don't have third language in 9th standard. CBSE, ICSE, State Board, 10th standard is a board exam. From...8th standard onwards, the pressure starts."
Recalling her own academic experience, she noted that pupils were introduced to Class 10 concepts as early as Class 8, preparing them for board examinations.
"So if we had that kind of preparation and all, what about today's students? Don't start a new language in 9th," she said.
Central acceptance
Don't reject schemes just because they're from Centre: Justice Nagarathna
Justice Nagarathna also advised Tamil Nadu not to reject central schemes simply because they come from the Union government.
She said, "You may have your education system, but don't prevent the Central government schools."
"Don't have this attitude that it is the Union government, so why should we accept it," she added.
Time extension
Respondent pointed out Tamil Nadu seeking further time
The respondent stated that, despite a previous directive ordering the State to identify land for the schools within six weeks, Tamil Nadu was now requesting more time.
The state sought six weeks to obtain instructions.
Observing that there had been "a change of guard" at the state (TVK took over from the DMK in May following the Assembly elections), Justice Nagarathna stated that it remained to be seen what policy approach the new administration would take.
Case history
Matter posted for further hearing on August 11
The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 11.
The case concerns Tamil Nadu's challenge to a Madras High Court judgment directing JNV establishment in every district.
The High Court held that the State's refusal curtailed students' right to choose educational institutions, inconsistent with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.
It directed temporary accommodation for 240 students in each district.