'Don't take it sentimentally': SC rejects hearing against Cockroach party 

The Supreme Court on Monday refused an urgent hearing on a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical social media campaign. The campaign emerged after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's "cockroach" remark during a May 15 hearing. When Advocate NK Goswami sought an urgent hearing on the plea alleging the Cockroach Janta Party was tarnishing the judiciary's image, CJI Kant said, "Don't take it so sentimentally."

Clarification issued 'We will see,' says CJI Kant Another lawyer argued that courtroom exchanges cannot be commercialized and stated that the petitioners are seeking a CBI probe into fake lawyer degrees. "There is no such grave urgency. We will see," CJI replied. Advocate Raja Choudhary filed the petition seeking an investigation into what he claimed were fake advocates and bogus law degrees held by those affiliated with CJP. He also sought action against the purported commercial exploitation and monetization of oral courtroom observations made during recent SC cases.

Movement's impact Campaign started by Abhijeet Dipke The CJP was started by Abhijeet Dipke from Boston, USA. The movement was started after CJI Kant expressed concern over unemployed young lawyers turning to social media and RTI activism, saying, "There are youngsters like cockroaches who are not getting employment in the profession. Some are on social media, some become RTI activists." The CJI later clarified that his remarks were aimed at those entering professions with fake qualifications, not unemployed young Indians.

Advertisement