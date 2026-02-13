'Will take appropriate action': MEA on Trump video mocking Modi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded to a resurfaced video of United States President Donald Trump . In the October 2025 clip, Trump purportedly makes controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's political career. "I have not seen the video. But if indeed there is such a video, whether it is true or false, we will take appropriate action on it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a media briefing.

Video details What did Trump say about PM Modi? In the video, Trump is seen praising PM Modi but jokingly saying he doesn't want to destroy his political career. "Modi is a great man, that he loves Trump," he says. "Now, I don't know if the word love, I don't want you to take that any different. I don't want to destroy his political career, but you have to understand, I've watched India for years." Trump's remarks came during a White House press conference held on October 15, 2025.

Oil assurance 'Not happy India buying Russian oil' In the same press conference, Trump claimed that PM Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil. "Yeah, sure. He's (PM Narendra Modi) a friend of mine," he said. "I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia." At the time of these remarks, India-US relations were tense due to trade policies and Russian oil imports.

Advertisement

Twitter Post Trump's remarks during press conference "Modi is a great man. And he loves Trump. Well I don't want to use the world love. I don't want to destroy Modi's political career," jokes Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/ikNoQuE1pm — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) October 15, 2025

Advertisement

Trade agreement India, US sign trade deal to ease tensions Recently, India and the US signed a trade deal to ease tensions. The agreement reduced tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. It also eliminated a 25% punitive levy imposed in August 2025 over India's purchase of Russian oil. In return, India agreed to eliminate or reduce duties on US industrial goods and agricultural products.