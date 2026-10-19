Donald Tusk visits India October 21-23 to deepen India-Poland partnership

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will be in India from October 21-23, with a big meeting lined up with Prime Minister Modi on October 22.

The main goal? To take the India-Poland partnership up a notch, building on the elevation to a Strategic Partnership during Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024.

Tusk isn't coming alone: he's bringing along Andrzej Domanski, Poland's minister of finance and economy, and a group of business leaders.