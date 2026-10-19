Donald Tusk visits India October 21-23 to deepen India-Poland partnership
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will be in India from October 21-23, with a big meeting lined up with Prime Minister Modi on October 22.
The main goal? To take the India-Poland partnership up a notch, building on the elevation to a Strategic Partnership during Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024.
Tusk isn't coming alone: he's bringing along Andrzej Domanski, Poland's minister of finance and economy, and a group of business leaders.
Tusk focuses on economy and defense
This trip is all about boosting economic and defense ties. Tusk will meet folks from India's information technology and space sectors, and attend business forums in Delhi and Bengaluru.
There's also talk of teaming up in renewable energy, culture, and working more closely with the European Union.
Fun fact: this is Tusk's second time visiting India as prime minister (the last was way back in 2010), so it feels like both countries are ready for a fresh start together.