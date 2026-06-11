Donor screening finds fatty liver in nearly half young Indians

Meds plus lifestyle reverse fatty liver

Sedentary lifestyles, junk food, stress, and even hidden issues like abdominal fat are big culprits here, so yes, you can be slim and still at risk.

The good news? Dr. Soin found that combining weight loss medications (such as semaglutide or tirzepatide) with strict lifestyle changes can reverse fatty liver quickly.

But he stresses that medications aren't a substitute for real change: cutting sugar, moving more, and sleeping better are key to avoiding serious problems later on, such as diabetes or liver failure.