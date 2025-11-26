'Don't call me bhaiya': Bengaluru cab driver's rules go viral

Why people are talking about it

The list struck a chord because it calls out everyday issues drivers face—rude behavior, slammed doors, and being rushed.

The "don't call me bhaiya" rule especially got attention for pushing back on casual labels.

Online reactions were mixed: some applauded the driver for setting boundaries and demanding respect, while others questioned if he was being too strict.

Either way, it's sparked a bigger conversation about how gig workers are treated in India's cities.