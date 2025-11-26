'Don't call me bhaiya': Bengaluru cab driver's rules go viral
A Bengaluru cab driver's laminated list of six rules for passengers has taken off on Reddit.
The sign, taped behind his seat, lays out clear expectations—like "Speak politely and take respect," "Close the door slowly," and the standout: "Don't call me bhaiya."
Other lines include reminders not to act like you own the cab or pressure him to speed.
Why people are talking about it
The list struck a chord because it calls out everyday issues drivers face—rude behavior, slammed doors, and being rushed.
The "don't call me bhaiya" rule especially got attention for pushing back on casual labels.
Online reactions were mixed: some applauded the driver for setting boundaries and demanding respect, while others questioned if he was being too strict.
Either way, it's sparked a bigger conversation about how gig workers are treated in India's cities.