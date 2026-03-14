Don't store fuel in loose containers, ministry warns
India
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas just put out a reminder: not to stash gasoline or diesel in loose or makeshift containers.
This comes as people worry about fuel supplies with all the tension in West Asia, but officials say there's plenty of fuel to go around.
The main thing? Stick to safety rules so no one gets hurt.
What prompted the action
A recent incident in Tamil Nadu saw someone filling gasoline into a loose container at a gas station, which led the ministry to suspend that outlet and take action against those involved.
They also posted on X, reassuring everyone that fuel is available, but urged folks not to take risks with unsafe storage.