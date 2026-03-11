Don't worry about energy crisis: PM Modi to Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told people in Tamil Nadu not to worry about an energy crisis, even with the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Speaking at a rally, he acknowledged that the war has shaken up global energy supplies but asked everyone to stay calm and trust reliable news.
He pointed out how India handled tough times during COVID-19 and said the government is focused on keeping things stable.
LPG supply disruptions
Chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have asked for help to keep LPG supplies steady and prices under control as disruptions hit.
Some critics say the government was not prepared enough, but Modi reassured that protecting citizens' interests is a top priority and expressed confidence the nation will navigate the situation successfully.