Don't worry about energy crisis: PM Modi to Tamil Nadu India Mar 11, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told people in Tamil Nadu not to worry about an energy crisis, even with the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking at a rally, he acknowledged that the war has shaken up global energy supplies but asked everyone to stay calm and trust reliable news.

He pointed out how India handled tough times during COVID-19 and said the government is focused on keeping things stable.