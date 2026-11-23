Dosanjh concert Ahmedabad: 2 men arrested, 11 phones worth 4.3L
At Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert on November 21, two Delhi men were caught stealing mobile phones from gold-class ticket holders.
Security stepped up after reports of missing phones, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Gulzar and Ashraf Hussain Idrishi.
Police recovered 11 stolen phones worth about ₹4.3 lakh from the duo.
Suspects detained, Dosanjh rebuts alcohol criticism
The suspects tried to flee after spotting the security team and were later detained by police. Police suspect the accused may be linked to around six theft cases.
The incident took place during Dosanjh's AURA India Tour at Narendra Modi Stadium.
On a different note, during the show, Dosanjh also addressed criticism about his music promoting alcohol, pointing out that international artists like Coldplay aren't called out for similar themes, sparking some conversation around artistic freedom and double standards.