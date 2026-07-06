Dosanjh's 'Satluj' faces backlash over scene echoing Beant Singh assassination

'Satluj' pulled from Zee5 in India

Critics say the film glorifies the assassination, especially since the scene plays out with an upbeat song some call "a call to heroes," and skips mention of alleged Khalistani links.

Supporters argue the music reflects personal loss, not heroism.

After intense viewer backlash, Zee5 has pulled Satluj in India, but says it hopes to bring it back soon.

The controversy follows earlier certification issues and shows how sensitive history still hits home for many.