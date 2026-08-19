DoT to cap mobile SIMs at 9 from Aug 24

Telecom operators now have to spot anyone already having nine SIMs in their name and block them from getting more.

The DoT's Digital Intelligence Platform will help track this, starting August 23, 2026.

If you hit the limit, a representative image of your photo will even show up in their system.

Operators have until November 30, 2026, to fully sync up with these new checks; until then, any extra SIMs over the limit get suspended right away.