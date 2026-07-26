Double-decker bus overturns on Ganga Expressway in Sambhal killing 2
India
A double-decker bus flipped over on the Ganga Expressway in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, leaving two people dead and more than 24 injured.
Early reports suggest the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the bus to hit a divider and overturn near Lahrawan Interchange.
Locals rescue trapped passengers
Locals rushed to pull out trapped passengers before emergency teams arrived.
Several injured people are still in critical condition, according to Sambhal Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tarun Pathak.
Traffic was briefly blocked, but cleared after police removed the bus.
Authorities are investigating what exactly went wrong.