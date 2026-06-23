Doval and Wang meet in New Delhi to rebuild trust
India
Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in New Delhi during the BRICS National Security Advisers's meeting, aiming to ease tensions that have lingered since their 2020 border clash.
The talks were described as "constructive and forward-looking," signaling both sides want to move past old disputes and rebuild trust.
India pushes to restore China ties
This meeting is part of a bigger push by India to restore normal relations with China, especially after things started improving in 2024.
With the BRICS group bringing together major emerging economies, these efforts could help shape regional stability and show that even tough relationships can get back on track with honest dialogue.