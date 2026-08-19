Down Rajdhani Express halts in Assam's Hojai for wild elephants
India
On Wednesday in Assam's Hojai district, the Down Rajdhani Express made an unscheduled stop so a herd of wild elephants could safely cross the tracks.
A forest staffer spotted the elephants just in time, and quick teamwork between forest officials and railway staff meant the animals passed through unharmed.
Jayanta Malla Baruah applauds swift action
Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah shared a video of the moment online, calling it an "unexpected halt" to protect these "adorable giants."
He applauded everyone involved for acting fast to keep the elephants safe, a reminder of ongoing efforts to balance wildlife protection with busy train routes in Assam.