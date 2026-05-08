DPCC report finds Yamuna polluted with Asgarpur BOD 58 mg/l

Yamuna fecal coliform levels still high

The DPCC checked water quality at eight spots along the river.

Some areas like Asgarpur saw a dip in fecal coliform bacteria, but levels are still hundreds of times higher than what's considered safe.

Places like Wazirabad actually got worse, with bacteria counts more than doubling from March to April.

ISBT Bridge also saw an increase, showing that while there are some improvements, parts of the Yamuna are getting even more polluted and need urgent action.