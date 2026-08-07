DPCC report: Yamuna fecal coliforms still far above CPCB limit
India
Even after July's monsoon showers, the Yamuna River is still seriously polluted.
The latest DPCC report shows fecal coliform levels at Asgarpur dropped a bit, from 390,000 to 320,000 MPN per 100 milliliters, but that's still way above the safe limit of 2,500 set by the CPCB.
So, rain hasn't really helped much.
Delayed monsoon lowers Yamuna dilution
Out of seven monitored sites, only Palla met the fecal coliform standard.
Most stretches have dangerously low dissolved oxygen, sometimes dropping to zero, which is bad news for aquatic life.
BOD (biological oxygen demand) also shot up downstream, far above what's considered healthy.
Experts say delayed monsoon rains mean less river flow to dilute pollution, making cleanup even tougher.