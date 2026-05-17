DPIIT secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia targets 100 critical products

India partners industry to scale production

The government's teaming up with industry players to fix tech gaps and scale up production, aiming for more exports and better jobs.

Alongside this, they're simplifying FDI rules (faster approvals, less paperwork) and piloting a "Made in India" branding push to boost global trust in Indian goods.

The big picture: India wants to become a top manufacturing hub, making what the world needs, right at home.