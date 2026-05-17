DPIIT secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia targets 100 critical products
India
India is rolling out a plan to ramp up local manufacturing by targeting 100 crucial products (think auto parts like axles and motorcycle bits) that aren't made enough here yet.
Announced by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia, the goal is to rely less on imports and build a stronger, more resilient manufacturing scene.
India partners industry to scale production
The government's teaming up with industry players to fix tech gaps and scale up production, aiming for more exports and better jobs.
Alongside this, they're simplifying FDI rules (faster approvals, less paperwork) and piloting a "Made in India" branding push to boost global trust in Indian goods.
The big picture: India wants to become a top manufacturing hub, making what the world needs, right at home.