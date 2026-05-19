DPR completed for 671km Hyderabad Pune Mumbai bullet train

Bullet train expected 63,500 daily

The route includes stops at Kokapet (Hyderabad), Kalaburagi, Pune, Navi Mumbai, and Vikhroli.

There is some serious engineering involved: tunnels through Khandala Ghat and more than 100 bridges, including a massive one over the Mula-Mutha River.

Telangana will need to acquire land for tracks and stations.

The train is expected to serve around 63,500 passengers daily in its first year and aims to boost connectivity and economic growth across Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.