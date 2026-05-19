DPR completed for 671km Hyderabad Pune Mumbai bullet train
Big news: India's 671km Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai Bullet Train just got its Detailed Project Report completed.
This high-speed train, announced in the 2026-27 Union Budget, will zip along at up to 300km/h and shrink the journey between Hyderabad and Mumbai from a tiring 12 to 15 hours to just three.
It is a major step forward for fast travel in India.
Bullet train expected 63,500 daily
The route includes stops at Kokapet (Hyderabad), Kalaburagi, Pune, Navi Mumbai, and Vikhroli.
There is some serious engineering involved: tunnels through Khandala Ghat and more than 100 bridges, including a massive one over the Mula-Mutha River.
Telangana will need to acquire land for tracks and stations.
The train is expected to serve around 63,500 passengers daily in its first year and aims to boost connectivity and economic growth across Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.