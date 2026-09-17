Dr Agimol Pradeep wins Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026

Dr. Agimol Pradeep, Senior Transplant Coordinator at King's College Hospital and Honorary Senior Lecturer at the University of Salford, just picked up the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026.

She was recognized for her work tackling the shortage of organ donors in South Asian communities across the UK.

Thanks to her project Upahaar, over 10,000 new stem cell donors have signed up, making it easier for patients from these backgrounds to get life-saving transplants.