Dr Agimol Pradeep wins Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026
Dr. Agimol Pradeep, Senior Transplant Coordinator at King's College Hospital and Honorary Senior Lecturer at the University of Salford, just picked up the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026.
She was recognized for her work tackling the shortage of organ donors in South Asian communities across the UK.
Thanks to her project Upahaar, over 10,000 new stem cell donors have signed up, making it easier for patients from these backgrounds to get life-saving transplants.
Dr Pradeep to support nursing education
Dr. Pradeep co-founded Upahaar after seeing how tough it was for South Asian patients to find donor matches and get timely transplants.
By teaming up with local leaders and breaking down myths about organ donation, she's helped change minds and save lives.
Out of more than 134,000 registrations worldwide, her efforts stood out, and now she plans to use the prize money to keep supporting nursing education and to empower more nurses as changemakers in healthcare.