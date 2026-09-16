Dr Ankita Yaragal accused of collecting ₹70,000-plus during postgraduate studies
Dr. Ankita Yaragal, who happens to be the niece of Bagalkot MLA Umesh Meti, is in hot water after allegedly collecting a ₹70,000-plus monthly salary from a Namma Clinic, despite not showing up for work.
Turns out she was busy pursuing her postgraduate medical course at a private medical college during the same time, leaving the clinic without her from March 3 until September.
Dr Yaragal faces inquiry and action
The district authorities have sent Dr. Yaragal an official notice to attend an inquiry on September 18.
Skipping clinic duties while holding another position is an alleged violation of medical rules and the NMC's professional ethical code, so she could face salary recovery and action by the Karnataka Medical Council and the National Medical Commission.
She's already been removed from duty, and if she misses this hearing too, things could get even tougher for her.