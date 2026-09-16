Dr Ankita Yaragal accused of collecting ₹70,000-plus during postgraduate studies

Dr. Ankita Yaragal, who happens to be the niece of Bagalkot MLA Umesh Meti, is in hot water after allegedly collecting a ₹70,000-plus monthly salary from a Namma Clinic, despite not showing up for work.

Turns out she was busy pursuing her postgraduate medical course at a private medical college during the same time, leaving the clinic without her from March 3 until September.