Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue vandalized in Goval, protests, police intervene
Tension broke out in Goval and nearby villages after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue was vandalized on Thursday (October 8, 2026).
The incident upset many in the Dalit community, leading to protests and a quick police response: police lodged a formal complaint and extra officers are now on duty to keep things peaceful.
Community rebuilding statue, leaders demand justice
Community members are already working together to have the statue reconstructed.
Bhim Army's Lalit Jatav called for strict legal action against the culprits and have the statue reconstructed.
Anil Yadav, a senior U.P. Congress leader, linked the incident to ongoing discrimination, calling it "It is an organized design to humiliate the Dalit community." and pointing out that attacks like this hurt Dalit self-respect and reflect deeper social problems.