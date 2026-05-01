Dr. Chintan Snehalbhai Shah arrested in Gujarat for demanding cash India May 20, 2026

Dr. Chintan Snehalbhai Shah, an orthopedic surgeon at Anand General Hospital in Gujarat, was arrested after he asked for money to perform a surgery that should have been free.

He first demanded ₹6,500 but later settled for ₹4,000 (pretty disappointing when you expect healthcare to be fair).