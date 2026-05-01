Dr. Chintan Snehalbhai Shah arrested in Gujarat for demanding cash
India
Dr. Chintan Snehalbhai Shah, an orthopedic surgeon at Anand General Hospital in Gujarat, was arrested after he asked for money to perform a surgery that should have been free.
He first demanded ₹6,500 but later settled for ₹4,000 (pretty disappointing when you expect healthcare to be fair).
ACB sting detains Dr. Shah
The Anti-Corruption Bureau stepped in after a patient's friend reported Dr. Shah for demanding extra cash even after an initial payment of ₹1,000.
Officials set up a sting at the hospital and caught him accepting marked notes.
He is now facing charges under anti-corruption laws, and further investigation is ongoing.