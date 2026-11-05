Dr. Devi Shetty awarded Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Merite

Dr. Devi Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, just received the Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Merite, France's second-highest national distinction after the Legion of Honour.

The French Consul General presented it in Bengaluru at a ceremony held at Narayana Health City on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, to recognize Dr. Shetty's major help to the French community during the pandemic, especially with vaccines and logistics.