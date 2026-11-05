Dr. Devi Shetty awarded Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Merite
Dr. Devi Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, just received the Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Merite, France's second-highest national distinction after the Legion of Honour.
The French Consul General presented it in Bengaluru at a ceremony held at Narayana Health City on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, to recognize Dr. Shetty's major help to the French community during the pandemic, especially with vaccines and logistics.
Narayana ceremony highlights India France cooperation
The award was given at Narayana Health City with members of the French Consulate, the Narayana Health board and management, and the French community present.
Dr. Shetty thanked his team and said he was grateful for this recognition from France.
This award isn't just about one person: it highlights how India and France came together when things got tough during COVID-19.