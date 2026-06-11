Dr. Meenakshi found dead in Jalandhar, husband charged under BNS
Dr. Meenakshi, a government doctor from Kapurthala, was found dead in her rented residence in Jalandhar on Wednesday.
Police have charged her husband, Dr. Piyush (an eye surgeon), with allegedly abetting suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The cause of death is still being investigated as the postmortem report hasn't come in yet.
Meenakshi's family alleges abuse, 2.5cr loans
Meenakshi's family says she faced years of domestic abuse and that loans worth nearly ₹2.5 crore were linked to her name, causing her serious stress.
The couple had been living apart since July 2025, with Meenakshi planning to divorce and move into a new place.
Meenakshi's family submits hospital CCTV, alleges affair
Her family also accused Piyush of having an extramarital affair and submitted hospital CCTV footage as evidence.
They claim he previously harassed Meenakshi, including an alleged attempt to strangle her last year, and are calling for a thorough probe into all these claims and the circumstances around her death.