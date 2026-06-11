Dr. Meenakshi found dead in Jalandhar, husband charged under BNS India Jun 11, 2026

Dr. Meenakshi, a government doctor from Kapurthala, was found dead in her rented residence in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

Police have charged her husband, Dr. Piyush (an eye surgeon), with allegedly abetting suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The cause of death is still being investigated as the postmortem report hasn't come in yet.