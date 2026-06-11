Dr. Meenakshi found dead in suspected suicide, family alleges abuse
Dr. Meenakshi, a doctor from Jalandhar, was found dead at her home on Wednesday in what is said to be a suicide.
Her family claims she faced alleged physical and mental abuse from her husband, Dr. Piyush, who runs a local eye hospital.
The couple had been married since 2018 but started living apart last year after alleged domestic violence.
CCTV shows affair, ₹2.5 cr loan
According to Meenakshi's family, her daughter caught her husband having an affair with a nurse through CCTV footage at his hospital.
They also say he admitted over phone calls to physically assaulting her.
Recently, Meenakshi discovered a ₹2.5 crore loan taken in her name for a car and Piyush's hospital, something that added to her distress.
Police register case, Dr. Piyush unreachable
Police have registered the case based on the family's allegations and are investigating, but the postmortem report is still pending.
Dr. Piyush has not been questioned yet. His phone is switched off and he cannot be reached.