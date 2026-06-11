Dr. Meenakshi found dead in suspected suicide, family alleges abuse

CCTV shows affair, ₹2.5 cr loan

According to Meenakshi's family, her daughter caught her husband having an affair with a nurse through CCTV footage at his hospital.

They also say he admitted over phone calls to physically assaulting her.

Recently, Meenakshi discovered a ₹2.5 crore loan taken in her name for a car and Piyush's hospital, something that added to her distress.