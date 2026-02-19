'Dr. Morphine' and 8 others arrested in ₹209cr online scam

Police have tracked ₹209 crore so far

Yogdutt allegedly picked up cyber fraud skills during his MBBS in the Philippines and was caught at Delhi Airport after returning from China.

His team targeted people living below the poverty line, offering them ₹8,000-10,000 a month just to use their bank accounts for shady transfers.

Even some bank employees helped by giving out QR codes used on fake sites.

Police have tracked ₹209 crore so far but think the total could top ₹400 crore.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities working to trace the entire money trail and initiate proceedings to attach properties linked to the accused, and more victims being identified.