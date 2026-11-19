Dr. Musadik Masood Malik visiting New Delhi for SCO forum
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Masood Malik is set to visit New Delhi from November 20 to 22 for the SCO Civilisations Dialogue Forum.
Leading the Pakistani delegation in response to an invitation from India's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, he will join leaders from across the region to talk about cultural exchange and cooperation within the 10-nation SCO group.
Pakistan to highlight culture, push dialogue
Pakistan plans to highlight its rich cultural roots and active role in the SCO during the event.
Dr. Malik is expected to push for more open conversations between member countries, especially as Pakistan is the current chair of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO_CHS) for the period of 2026-27.
The forum, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO leaders' Summit in Tianjin last year and adopted by the SCO Council, is all about building connections and celebrating shared traditions among diverse nations.