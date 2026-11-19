Pakistan plans to highlight its rich cultural roots and active role in the SCO during the event.

Dr. Malik is expected to push for more open conversations between member countries, especially as Pakistan is the current chair of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO_CHS) for the period of 2026-27.

The forum, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO leaders' Summit in Tianjin last year and adopted by the SCO Council, is all about building connections and celebrating shared traditions among diverse nations.