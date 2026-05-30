Dr. Prasanth Penumadu: Tobacco causes 60% of cancers in India
India
Tobacco is behind 60% of cancer cases in India, according to Dr. Prasanth Penumadu from SVICCAR.
He highlighted that it's not just smoking: chewing tobacco and snuff are also major culprits, and these habits are growing.
SVICCAR to open tobacco cessation clinic
Many rural women end up using tobacco without realizing it, especially through products like Katlapodi, which is often mistaken for betel nut powder.
Dr. Penumadu also called e-cigarettes another addiction, though sans nicotine.
To help people quit, SVICCAR plans to launch a Tobacco Cessation Clinic soon to support those struggling with addiction and withdrawal.