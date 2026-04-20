Dr. Raghav Bansal says NAFLD appears in children under 10

Doctors recommend NAFLD screening for children

Nearly one in 10 kids worldwide has NAFLD.

The main culprits? Being overweight, eating poorly, not moving enough, or a family history of metabolic issues.

Doctors recommend regular check-ups for at-risk kids and encourage healthier eating and more activity.

As Dr. Harsh Mahajan suggests, simple tests like liver function checks or ultrasounds can help spot problems early, so families should stay alert and proactive.