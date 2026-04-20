Dr. Raghav Bansal says NAFLD appears in children under 10
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) isn't just an adult problem anymore.
It's showing up in kids younger than 10, with contributing factors including rising obesity, processed or sugary foods, and low physical activity.
Dr. Raghav Bansal from Paras Health Gurugram points out that NAFLD can get worse faster in children, so catching it early really matters.
Doctors recommend NAFLD screening for children
Nearly one in 10 kids worldwide has NAFLD.
The main culprits? Being overweight, eating poorly, not moving enough, or a family history of metabolic issues.
Doctors recommend regular check-ups for at-risk kids and encourage healthier eating and more activity.
As Dr. Harsh Mahajan suggests, simple tests like liver function checks or ultrasounds can help spot problems early, so families should stay alert and proactive.